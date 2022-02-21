Visual of the site of inicident in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI)

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): An elephant was killed after it was allegedly mowed down by a train in the Lalkuan area of Nainital.

Western Gaula Range Forest Department informed on Sunday that the train dragged the elephant for about one kilometer after which the elephant died on the spot.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

