Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Uttarakhand state government said that in the interest of the citizens of the state, the time limit for exemption of marriage registration fee of Rs 250 under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Rules has been extended till January 26, 2026, this decision has been taken by the government in public interest to further encourage the participation of citizens for marriage registration.

In this regard, it has been clarified in the notification issued by the Home Department that under the Uniform Civil Code Rules, such persons whose marriage has been registered before the implementation of this code or divorce decree has been declared or marriage has been annulled, or such citizens whose marriage took place before the implementation of this code but whose marriage has not been registered, in such cases, the time limit for exemption of registration fee of Rs 250 prescribed by the notification dated 06 June 2025 for marriage registration is extended till January 26, 2026, with the aim of further encouraging the participation of citizens for marriage registration.

When citizens avail the service from CSC centres, the fee of Rs 50 (including GST) will continue to be applicable as before.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that there is a steady increase in marriage registration under the UCC.

He said that the UCC law not only makes the society more legally organised but is also a decisive step towards protecting the rights of women and safeguarding their interests. Every registration under UCC is a symbol of social empowerment for the state, a press release from Uttarakhand CMO said.

After the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand on 27 January 2025, a historic increase has been registered in marriage registration.

It is noteworthy that before the implementation of UCC, a total of 3,30,064 marriages were registered under the Uttarakhand Marriage Registration Act 2010 from the year 2010 to 26 January 2025, with an average of 67 per day.

With the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the process of marriage registration has been made more simple, transparent, and effective. Due to this, enthusiasm is being seen among the citizens regarding marriage registration.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the citizens, the state government has increased the time limit for marriage registration under UCC from the previously prescribed 6 months to 1 year. A notification has been issued by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department in this regard. (ANI)

