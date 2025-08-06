Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): The water level in the River Ganga on Wednesday rose to near the danger mark in Uttarakhand's Haridwar following continuous rainfall, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department Vikas Tyagi said.

The Irrigation Department official said that the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert in the state.

"It is the rainy season, and an alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department. It is raining in 11 districts of Uttarakhand, which has also affected the water level of the Ganga River in Haridwar. Yesterday, its level was around 293, which is the warning level here, and today it has risen to near the danger mark. However, it has not yet reached the danger mark. But with the way it is raining, it will remain close to the danger mark today," Vikas Tyagi told ANI.

He added that the situation is under control and the administration is active.

Executive Engineer Tyagi said, "There is no alarming situation in Haridwar. The situation is completely under control. We are in contact with the administration, and the administration is active."

IMD issued an orange alert for Haridwar, predicting 5-15 mm of of rain per hour accompanied by thunderstorms.

Several districts in Uttarakhand are affected by a flooding situation and landslides amid heavy rainfall.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi to assess the areas affected by the recent cloudburst.

The Uttarakhand CM surveyed an ongoing high-intensity rescue operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and local residents, where 130 people have already been saved.

CM Dhami expressed gratitude for PM Modi's continued support and oversight.

"All our agencies, including the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and locals, are doing the rescue work. 130 people were rescued yesterday. A search and rescue operation is underway. Due to damage to the roads and a bridge, it has become difficult to reach the spot. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24 hours to provide all possible assistance. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely. I want to thank PM Modi for providing every possible assistance. PM Modi took the details of the rescue operation today as well...," he said.

"10 DSP, 3 SP and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations... Helicopters of the Indian Army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations. Food packets and a team of doctors have been prepared. The work to restore electricity is also underway. Mobile network is not available in Dharali as of now. We are trying to reach the people. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely," the CM added. (ANI)

