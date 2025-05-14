Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Over the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, action against corruption is continuously going on in the state.

On Tuesday, Virendra Singh Kaintura, appointed as Nazir in Tehsil Dhanolti, District Tehri, was arrested red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

In this regard, the complainant had given a complaint letter to the Vigilance Establishment Sector Dehradun, that, on 31 January 2025, his wife had purchased about 1500 sq.m. of land in village Chhanad, Thatyud Jaunpur District Tehri Garhwal, in whose mutation file, Tehsil Nazir Birendra Singh Kaintura is deliberately applying wrong objection report, and bribe is being demanded in lieu of correct report and inclusion of name in mutation.

On the said complaint, the trap team of Vigilance Establishment Sector Dehradun, taking action as per rules, on May 13, arrested the accused Birendra Singh Kaintura, presently Nazir Tehsil Dhanolti, District Tehri Garhwal, from the office of the accused located in Tehsil Dhanolti, while taking a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant.

After the arrest, the team of Vigilance Establishment Dehradun is searching the residence of the accused and inquiries are going on about movable and immovable properties at other places.

If any officer/employee appointed in the government departments of the state, while discharging his official duties, demands bribe by exerting any kind of pressure and has acquired illegal property more than his income, then in this regard, information can be fearlessly given in the campaign against corruption by contacting the toll free helpline number-1064 and WhatsApp helpline number 9456592300 of the Vigilance Establishment.

On the other hand, the then superintending engineer of the irrigation department, RK Tiwari has been suspended with immediate effect on the basis of allegations of corruption in the auction of Pantdeep parking, Haridwar. On the basis of the facts and evidence available in the investigation conducted by the CBI and the investigation report submitted to the government, he was found guilty prima facie. Along with the suspension, he has been attached to the office of Chief Engineer Level-2, Almora. (ANI)

