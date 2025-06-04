Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's "zero tolerance" policy, the Uttarakhand government has initiated action against several senior officials on charges of corruption, misuse of office, disproportionate assets, and financial irregularities.

According to an official release, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, concrete and decisive steps are being taken towards transparent and accountable governance in Uttarakhand.

The clear objective of the Uttarakhand government is to make the state corruption-free and ensure accountability in the administration.

In recent months, the government has shown that action will be taken against all officials, irrespective of their position or influence.

According to the release, the state government has taken action against 'big names' so far, such as the Haridwar land scam, which involved 12 people. These comprised two IAS and one PCS official who have been suspended.

The other action was taken against IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav, who was suspended on serious charges of disproportionate assets and corruption. Investigation agencies have started a deep investigation against him as his income source is unclear.

Another action was initiated against IFS officer Kishan Chand. This senior officer of the Forest Department has been accused of misuse of power and disproportionate assets. Strict administrative action has been taken against him.

Garden Director Harminder Singh Baveja was suspended due to corruption and financial irregularities in the Horticulture Department.

The state government also took action against the Finance Controller of the Ayurveda University, Amit Jain.Disciplinary action was taken against him for ignoring orders related to corruption and disregarding financial rules.

Bhupendra Kumar, the Deputy General Manager, Finance, Transport Corporation, was suspended for taking bribes and for financial irregularities. Vigilance is conducting a detailed investigation.

Mahipal Singh, Lekhpal, was caught red-handed demanding a bribe. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In another case, a vigilance investigation was initiated against PCS officer Nidhi Yadav after complaints of corruption in various cases.

The deputy registrar of the Stamp and Registration Department, Ramdatt Mishra, was suspended due to irregularities in stamp duty and land registration.

Senior State Tax Department officers, VP Singh, Dr Kuldeep Singh and Yashpal Singh, were suspended immediately on suspicion of gross negligence in work and corruption.

The government clarified that the currently employed and retired officers will be investigated if they have committed irregularities during their service period.

Cases like copying and paper leak in various recruitment examinations conducted in the state have been taken very seriously.

According to the release, 57 copy mafia members have been sent to jail so far. Strict action has been taken against 24 accused under the Gangster Act. This has sent out the message that nobody can tamper with the examination system in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami attended a review meeting with Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari on the ropeway project developments in the state.

He addressed the convocation ceremony of the Graphic Era Deemed University in Dehradun and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state had been working towards becoming a leader in education. (ANI)

