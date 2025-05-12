Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state government is fully committed to ensuring the Chardham Yatra remains smooth, safe, and uninterrupted.

Chief Minister Dhami said so far, more than 5 lakh devotees have visited Shri Kedarnath, Shri Badrinath, Shri Gangotri and Shri Yamunotri Dham.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The state government is working with full commitment to make the Chardham Yatra uninterrupted, smooth and safe. The travel routes are completely safe and open for traffic. So far, more than 5 lakh devotees have visited Shri Kedarnath, Shri Badrinath, Shri Gangotri and Shri Yamunotri Dham. Hearty welcome and greetings to all the devotees in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand." (ANI)

