Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has instructed the bureaucrats to do a self-assessment on annual confidential reports (ACRs) by April 22.

In this regard, Secretary Personnel Arvind Singh Hayanki has sent these instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary, Additional Secretary and all the District Magistrates.

Also Read | As Many as 18 Students Studying in Three Private Schools in Two #UttarPradesh Cities … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

According to Hiyanki, it has been said that in the financial year 2021-22, it is necessary for the IAS officers working in the state to get self-assessment done in their CR.

According to the Secretary Personnel, for this, the work results of the concerned officers have been generated on the website so that the Chief Minister and the Minister can register their views on it.

Also Read | CM Pinarayi Vijayan Mulls Portfolios Reshuffle; Veena George Likely To Be Replaced as Kerala Health Minister.

The bureaucrats have also been instructed to record the intention of their subordinate officers on the CR as a review officer so that the annual entry can be completed within the prescribed period. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)