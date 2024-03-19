Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 19 (ANI): The names of three IAS officers, Arvind Singh Hayanki, Radhika Jha, and Sachin Kurve, have been sent to the Election Commission for the position of Home Secretary in Uttarakhand, sources said on Tuesday.

Shailesh Bagauli was removed from the position of Home Secretary, Uttarakhand, on Monday.

ECI can also recommend the name of any other IAS officer, apart from the names sent by the state government.

Earlier, Home Secretaries in six states--Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand--were asked to step down.

Additionally, the secretaries of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have been removed.

This step comes as part of the Commission's resolve and commitment to maintaining a level playing field and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process, which has been emphasized by CEC Rajiv Kumar time and again and recently during the press conference for the announcement of the Schedule for General Elections 2024.

The Commission meeting, chaired by Rajiv Kumar, comprising Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, was held today at noon.

The officials who have been removed in these seven states were found to be holding dual charges in the office of Chief Minister in respective states, which may potentially compromise or be seen to be compromising the impartiality and neutrality required during the electoral process, especially in matters relating to law and order, deployment of forces, etc.

Through these measures, the Commission says it has ensured that all stakeholders uphold the highest standards of integrity and impartiality, thereby safeguarding a level playing field in the entire electoral process. (ANI)

