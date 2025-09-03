Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday chaired a detailed meeting with officials and public representatives on preparations for the proposed Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar in 2027.

Speaking to reporters in Dehradun the Uttarakhand CM said, "Today, a detailed meeting was held with all the public representatives, all the officials regarding the preparations for the Kumbh Mela proposed in Haridwar in the year 2027."

The Chief Minister added that new ghats, parking areas, and other infrastructure would be created.

"This Kumbh of ours should be very good, grand, good in terms of cleanliness, people should not face any problem in transportation, infrastructure facilities should be good, new ghats should be built, new parking places should be built, we have started extensive preparations in relation to the many construction works that are to be done, from toilets to electricity, and other facilities that are to be built. We have started work to make this Kumbh very historic by taking the blessings of saints and sages."

CM Dhami further added, "This time there has been a lot of loss and everyone is seeing that there is a disaster in the entire state. There are many types of damages, bridges have broken at some places, roads, government properties, private properties, there has been loss of life."

Earlier om Wednesday, CM Dhami held a high-level meeting in the Secretariat and reviewed the law and order of the state, the condition of roads, Seva Pakhwada and other public interest-related issues.

Giving necessary guidelines to the officials in the meeting, he stated that ensuring a smooth, safe and transparent system for the public is the "top priority" of the government.

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions that "strict action should be taken against those who play with the law and order in the state"

"Regular monitoring should be ensured with CCTV cameras at all sensitive places. An intensive checking campaign should be conducted on the borders of the state. Night patrolling by the police should be made more effective"

The Chief Minister said that a "special campaign should be run to make the roads pothole-free after the monsoon. The tender process for the improvement and pothole-free roads after the rains should be completed now".

The Chief Minister said that Seva Pakhwada will be organised across the state from 17 September, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to 2 October, Gandhi Jayanti.

"On this occasion, programs related to service, public awareness and public interest will be organised in all the districts," he said.

He directed the officials to prepare a "detailed action plan" for each district and implement it in a time-bound manner. The Chief Minister said that he would personally visit various districts by road and conduct a direct review of the arrangements.

The Chief Minister took the complaint related to sand mixed with salt seriously and immediately ordered to take samples and investigate. He said that "strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty" in the investigation. (ANI)

