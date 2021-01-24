Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced that an ex-gratia granted to the families of soldiers killed in action will be increased to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

"Ex-gratia granted to next of kin of personnel of Army and paramilitary forces who lose their lives on the line of duty will be increased to Rs 15 lakhs from Rs 10 lakhs," Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said.

Rawat made the announcement at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sainik Dham in Dehradun's Purkal village.

"The Sainik Dham is dedicated to spirit, bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers who guard the borders of our country", he said. (ANI)

