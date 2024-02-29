Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police on Thrusday arrested one absconding accused, Abdul Moeed, in the violence that took place in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, on February 8.

"Nainital Police have arrested one absconding accused, Abdul Moeed, from Delhi in the Banphoolpura violence case," Senior Superintendent of Police Nainital, Prahlad Meena said.

Till now, a total of 84 miscreants have been sent behind bars, police said.

Meanwhile, the Sessions Court in Haldwani on February 25 placed Abdul Malik, the prime suspect in the Haldwani violence, in police custody until March 6.

The accused was presented before the Haldwani court on Saturday night. The case is scheduled for further proceedings following this period.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand police arrested the key accused in the violence that took place in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, on February 8.

State Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for the Uttarakhand Police team that arrested Abdul Malik from Delhi, spokesperson IG Nilesh Bharne said.

The authorities had said that the violence had broken out during an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani.

Stone-pelting incidents, torching of vehicles, and a mob surrounding the local police station were witnessed during the violence. To contain the situation, the administration had to issue a shoot-at-sight order in the area.

The Municipal Corporation here issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence at Haldwani, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash.

In the violence, four people were killed and 250 policemen were injured. According to the police, the mob burned down Banbhulpura police station. A curfew was imposed in the entire town for two days. (ANI)

