Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): Haridwar Police launched an intensive crackdown on Khalid, the main accused in the UKSSSC (Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission) examination scam, on Tuesday, conducting coordinated raids across multiple locations with support from the revenue department, electricity authorities, and the Nagar Panchayat.

During the operation, authorities discovered an illegal electricity connection at Khalid's residence. A case has been registered against his father under Section 135 of the Electricity Act.

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal said that teams are actively raiding multiple locations to capture Khalid. During the investigation, Khalid's sister was detained and later handed over to the Dehradun Police.

The SSP added that substantial evidence is being collected against Khalid and his associates, and the police are confident of arresting him soon.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli had assured that the government would take the "strictest possible action" against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the UKSSSC examination.

"The government will take the strictest possible action against those who are involved in the illegal activities in this case. This is the first case after a law on cheating was introduced. The action taken by the government will set an example," Bagoli said.

UKSSSC Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia described the scam as "an attempt to help a particular person and emphasised that strict action will be taken against the culprit.

"This is an attempt to help a particular person. The question is, how did the person (who took the photos of the questions) reach there (at the centre) when there was a jammer? This is an important aspect that we are working on. We are trying to catch the main accused. After that, everything will become clear. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in this," said Martolia. (ANI)

