Gopeshwar, Feb 22 (PTI) The portals of Hemkund Sahib, the famous Himalayan Sikh shrine situated in Uttarakhand, will open for pilgrims on May 25.

Giving the information on Thursday, Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust chairman Narendrajit Singh Bindra said the doors of the shrine will open on May 25 and close on October 10.

The pilgrims are requested to plan their pilgrimage to the shrine accordingly, he said.

Hemkund Sahib is situated near Badrinath in the border district of Chamoli in Uttarakhand.

Situated at a height of more than 15,000 feet above the sea level, it remains closed during winter.

A large number of devotees from India and abroad visit the shrine each year despite the journey being difficult as it involves a trek of around 17 km from Pulna to the Himalayan temple.

