Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Horses and mules plying on the Char Dham Yatra route of Kedarnath and Yamnotri shrines will now get provision of hot drinking water and also the facility to take rest at night.

On the orders of the Nainital High Court, the Uttarakhand government has given its consent for providing such facilities for horses and mules working on the Char Dham routes.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal On Thursday heard the public interest litigations filed in the case of chaos prevailing on the Char Dham Yatra route and the death of horses and mules.

The court has asked the government and the petitioners to submit an agreement to settle the problems raised in the petitions.

During the hearing, several officers including Secretary of Animal Husbandry, District Magistrate of Rudraprayag appeared through video conference and informed the court that a consensus has been reached on various points. (ANI)

