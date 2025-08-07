Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to carry out relief and rescue operations in disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi district, following a severe cloudburst and mudslide that left several people stranded near Dharali village.

The state has been witnessing heavy monsoon-triggered disruptions, especially in its higher-altitude regions, prompting large-scale evacuation and relief operations led by multiple agencies. Two cloudbursts on Tuesday, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area near Dharali, caused widespread destruction, with Dharali bearing the brunt.

So far, 274 people have been rescued from Dharali, with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), along with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, and local volunteers engaged in a joint rescue and relief operation to search for the missing.

Three civilian deaths have been confirmed so far, while over 50 people are still reported missing, as per the administration.

Meanwhile, Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Pauri Garhwal today to meet those who were rescued from disaster-hit areas of the district.

The Chief Minister assured the survivors that rescue and relief operations were underway at full speed with the support of the Army personnel.

Speaking to mediapersons during his visit, CM Dhami said, "This disaster has caused a lot of damage. The entire area has been devastated. A cloudburst occurred here, and heavy rainfall took place... The road has been completely affected by landslides."

The Chief Minister shared details of the rescue efforts, saying, "190 people were rescued immediately on the same day... So far, 274 people have been rescued... Food supplies are being sent there... Army personnel are engaged in rescue operations..."

Relief and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing, with the joint efforts from the Uttarakhand Police, SDRF, Army, ITBP and other relief agencies.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, the people rescued under the Uttarkashi Disaster Relief Operation were brought from Harshil to Jollygrant Airport, Dehradun, on Thursday by a Chinook helicopter. Medical check-ups are being conducted for all the evacuees at the airport.

Earlier today, CM Dhami also visited Sainji village and disaster-affected areas, meeting locals and assuring them of all possible help. He reviewed the relief and rescue operations from ground zero.CM Dhami reached the disaster-affected area within 24 hours of the disaster.

The CM also visited a hospital in Uttarkashi to meet people affected by the recent natural disaster. He inquired about their well-being and instructed doctors to ensure proper treatment for all victims. (ANI)

