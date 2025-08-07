Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand IAS association secretary Dilip Jawalkar said on Thursday that in view of the terrible disaster in the state, an important meeting was held by the association under the chairmanship of the President of the Association, L.A. Fanai, as per an official statement.

In this meeting, the seriousness of the recent natural disaster faced by the state was considered, in which a comprehensive discussion was held on the terrible disaster that occurred in the Dharali area of the Uttarkashi district on August 05, 2025.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that all the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of Uttarakhand state will voluntarily donate one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This decision is a symbol of human sensitivity and social responsibility towards the disaster victims by the association.

He informed that this symbolic contribution not only reflects the sympathy and commitment of the association towards the disaster-affected, but also expresses solidarity with those dedicated officers, security forces, medical teams, disaster management personnel and volunteers who are engaged day and night in relief, rescue and rehabilitation work.

The purpose of this contribution is to support the multi-agency disaster management system run by the state government, so that the process of relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas can be accelerated. Secretary Dilip Javalkar said that in the meeting, every member of the association was expected to provide their full cooperation with sensitivity and responsibility in this hour of great disaster.

The participation of every officer, employee and citizen is very important during such disasters. This initiative reinforces the spirit of a sensitive administrative service, in which public interest is paramount.

The disaster, reportedly triggered by two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the nearby Sukhi Top area, occurred on Tuesday afternoon and has left at least three civilians dead and over 50 people missing, according to state officials. Dharali bore the brunt of the destruction, with flash floods and landslides sweeping away homes, roads, and infrastructure.

A joint rescue and relief operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Uttarakhand Police, and local volunteers.

The Indian Army reported that one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and eight Jawans are currently unaccounted for. As part of the ongoing rescue efforts, nine Army personnel and three civilians were airlifted to Dehradun.

Additionally, three critically injured civilians were transported by ambulance to AIIMS Rishikesh, while eight others have been admitted to the District Hospital in Uttarkashi. Two bodies have also been recovered, the Indian Army confirmed.

According to government officials, 274 individuals stranded in Gangotri and other areas have been safely evacuated to Harsil. Of these, around 190 people were rescued from Dharali on Wednesday.

Among the list of those rescued are 131 from Gujarat, 123 from Maharashtra, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, seven from Delhi, five from Assam, five from Karnataka, three from Telangana, and one from Punjab.

All evacuees are safe and are being transported to either Uttarkashi or Dehradun, they said.

Three civilian deaths have been confirmed so far, while over 50 people are still reported missing, as per the Civil Administration.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited Dharali and the Matli Helipad in Uttarkashi district, where he interacted with evacuees and personnel involved in rescue operations. He assured those rescued of full assistance from the state government and praised the efforts of all agencies involved.

Senior Army officials, including the Army Commander of Central Command and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Uttar Bharat Area, are on the ground overseeing operations. The Chief of Staff, Central Command, is closely coordinating with the Central Air Command to ensure smooth helicopter rescue missions.

The Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are also assisting nearly 180-200 tourists stranded in Gangotri, providing them with food, shelter, and medical care.

The statement has outlined an action plan for the next 24 to 48 hours, which includes the airlifting of para troops and medical teams to Harsil using Chinook helicopters.

NDRF personnel and medics are set to be inducted into Nelong by Mi-17 helicopters, with plans to evacuate tourists from Nelong helipad during return sorties, officials said, adding that efforts are also being made to reopen road access between Uttarkashi and Tekla. (ANI)

