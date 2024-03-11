Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Various important decisions on health and education were taken in public interest in the cabinet meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Uttarankand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In these, 100 per cent medical reimbursement has been approved in the dialysis centre under the Atal Ayushman Yojana under the Health Department.

Apart from this, the cabinet has approved the operation of the Cancer Hospital in Harrawala with 300 beds and the Mother-Child Medical Institute with 200 beds through the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Apart from this, approval has been given to provide a scholarship of Rs 5000 per month to 100 meritorious students doing PhD under the Higher Education Department.

Approval was also given to abolish the qualification of B.Ed for the recruitment of primary teachers under the Education Department. (ANI)

