Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 'Operation Prahar', which has not only given a message to the state but to the whole nation, according to an official release from the Uttarakhand CMO.

Operation Prahar dealt a heavy blow to cyber criminals and has become an example in itself. For the first time in the country's history, under the direction of Uttarakhand Police, major raids were conducted simultaneously in 17 states: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, etc.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today on National Security.

According to the release, strict action was taken against more than 290 cyber criminals in this intensive and strategic action.

This was no ordinary police action. It is the outcome of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's foresight and bold decision-making, set in motion after a major cyberattack incident. When the state fell victim to cyber attacks a few months ago, CM Dhami declared that cybercriminals would no longer be safe. He strengthened the police department, restructuring cyber police stations and expanding intelligence networks.

Also Read | What Is E-Passport? What Are the Benefits and How Can You Apply for an E-Passport With RFID Chip?.

The direct result of this came in the form of Operation Prahar, in which, with the cooperation of not only Uttarakhand but also other state police and central agencies, it was shown that Uttarakhand is now not only a centre of tourism and pilgrimage but has also become a model state in fighting cybercrime.

Chief Minister Dhami's good governance model is not limited to just schemes or announcements; it is also clearly visible in his actions. Under his leadership, activism, transparency, and responsibility for governance are reflected at all three levels. While this successful action has established the efficiency of Uttarakhand Police at the national level, it has also once again proved the strong leadership and quick decision-making ability of Chief Minister Dhami. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)