Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): In the wake of anti-establishment protests led by Nepal's Gen Z across the country, Uttarakhand Police reviewed the security arrangements along the Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts on Thursday.

The Police Headquarters informed that in view of the violent incidents in neighbouring Nepal, IG Kumaon Riddhim Aggarwal reviewed the security arrangements along the Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts. She held discussions with the district in-charges of both districts as well as senior officials of the SSB.

SSP Udham Singh Nagar, Manikant Mishra, was also present during the visit.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 31, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for postmortem examinations.

As per The Kathmandu Post on Wednesday, so far the identities of 25 victims have been preliminarily confirmed. The remaining six individuals, five men and one woman, are yet to be identified.

"We have carried out a postmortem following international protocol... We are asked to store the body; we cannot unveil details of the deceased," said Head of the Department Dr Gopal Kumar Chaudhary, as quoted by The Kathmandu Post.

Authorities noted that the majority of identifications were made through documents found at the protest sites or by family members recognising the bodies.

Moreover, over 1000 people were injured in the protest across the region.

Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have stated that the widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. (ANI)

