Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday evening attended 'aarti' ceremony during his Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Sunday evening, the party said.

The party also shared pictures of the Yatra on its official social media account.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: EAM S Jaishankar Speaks With Iranian Counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Discusses 'Grave Situation' in West Asia and Humanitarian Support.

Later, the Wayanad MP served tea to devotees at Kedarnath Temple, the party said.

Earlier in the day, the party released a video of Rahul Gandhi on his way to the temple.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Assam: Man Dies After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees in Tamulpur District, Another Injured.

"Today @RahulGandhi ji had darshan of Baba Kedar at Baba Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and prayed for the happiness and peace of the country," the party said in a post on X, formerly (Twitter)

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi arrived at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun.

Meanwhile in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Congress demand for a caste census in the country and said more benefits will be given to farmers in Chhattisgarh if the party comes back to power in the state.

He alleged that the BJP uses 'Vanvasi' instead of 'Adivasi' for the tribal population living in forested areas.

Congress leader also alleged that the BJP government had not fulfilled its promises and accused it of working in the interest of industrialists."

'Adivasi' is a revolutionary word. 'Adivasi' means the first owner of the country. The BJP does not use this word because they know that if they use it, they will have to return the jungle, water, and land to you," he said.

Electioneering has picked up momentum in five poll-bound states, with polling on November 7 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and Madhya Pradesh will hold elections on November 17. Telangana will hold polls on November 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)