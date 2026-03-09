New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): INDIA bloc leaders held a meeting on Monday to discuss the floor strategy for the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were present in the meeting along with Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Pramod Tiwari, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(MP) MP John Brittas and other alliance leaders.

Opposition will raise the West Asia conflict and the US waiver for crude oil purchase in both Houses of Parliament, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha.

This comes amid growing international attention on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

The US also announced a 30-day "permission" for India to purchase Russian oil, which was criticised by the Opposition.

While S Jaishankar will make a statement in the House, the Opposition MPs have demanded a discussion on the ongoing conflict. Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Manickam Tagore criticised the Centre, demanding an opportunity to ask questions.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the "rapidly evolving situation in West Asia" and its direct impact on India's energy security.

Venugopal emphasised that the escalating tensions in West Asia pose immediate challenges to India's energy supply chains, interests and citizens' safety.

In his Adjournment Motion notice, the MP wrote, "The country is presently confronted with serious and emerging challenges relating to energy security due to the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia. These developments have significant implications for India's economy, strategic interests, and the welfare of its citizens abroad. The matter therefore deserves urgent consideration by the House."

The second phase of the Parliament Budget Session, beginning today, is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.

The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2. (ANI)

