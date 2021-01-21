Dehradun, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 cases, followed by Nainital 54, Haridwar 21, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar four each, Pithoragarh three, Uttarkashi Tehri and Chamoli two each, Bageshwar, Champawat and Rudraprayag one each, a state health department bulletin here said.

Pauri district did not report any fresh case, it added.

A total of 90,547 infected people have recuperated so far, 1,305 have migrated out of the state and 1,876 are under treatment, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,087 healthcare workers were administered Covishield shots on Tuesday taking the total number of people vaccinated in the state so far to 8,206.

