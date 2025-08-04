Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the help of the forest team, rescued 22 people who were reportedly lost on the Neelkanth road in Rishikesh region of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, according to SDRF.

According to Uttarakhand SDRF, "Upon receiving information about a group of 22 people getting lost on Neelkanth road under the jurisdiction of Police Station Laxman Jhula, a rescue team was immediately dispatched from SDRF Dhalwala under the leadership of Additional Sub Inspector Mahavir Chauhan to the spot. With the help of the forest team, the said 22 people were brought safely to Bhimgoda Barrage and handed over to the district police."

Uttarakhand has been experiencing widespread damage due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, leading to loss of life, disruption of everyday life, and damage to infrastructure, including roads.

On Sunday, following reports of waterlogging in Indira Colony, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office of Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district promptly dispatched the SDRF rescue team to the site.

The team is currently deployed in the affected area, where the water level of the Levada River is receding. No reports of loss of life have been received so far.

For security, the SDRF team remains vigilant in the waterlogged area, continuously monitoring potential risks. The administrative team is also present, ensuring necessary coordination and action to maintain safety and restore normalcy in the region.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has received approval for a major project worth Rs 125 crore from the Government of India for landslide mitigation and management, under the continuous efforts and guidance of CM Dhami.

The project is aimed at providing a long-term solution to areas in the state most vulnerable to landslides.

In the first phase, an advance amount of Rs 4.5 crore has been released for exploration works and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on behalf of the state government and the people of Uttarakhand for the support. He said the project marks a significant step towards a long-term solution for landslide-affected areas. (ANI)

