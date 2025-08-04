Kolkata, August 4: Kolkata Fatafat, the popular lottery-style game, will be declared today, August 4, 2025, with live winning numbers being announced throughout the day. The Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata Fatafat Result is released in eight rounds or "bazis" starting from 10 AM and continuing every 90 minutes until 8:30 PM. Players looking to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result live can visit kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. These platforms publish winning numbers of each round, keeping enthusiasts informed in real time. Access the Kolkata Fatafat Result for August 4, 2025, below.

Participants eagerly wait for the Kolkata FF Result to be posted so they can track their bets and number selections. Managed locally in West Bengal, Kolkata Fatafat follows a Satta Matka-style gameplay where luck and number prediction go hand in hand. The Kolkata FF Result Chart for August 4 can also be found by scrolling below the official website updates. Since this game is exclusive to Kolkata, players need to be physically present in the city to take part. Scroll below to access Kolkata Fatafat Live Result Chart for August 4. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 4, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Kolkata FF is legal as it operates under the lottery regulations permitted by the West Bengal government, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. Players need to be physically present in Kolkata to participate in this Satta Matka-style game, which involves guessing multiple rounds called 'bazis' and calculating passing record numbers to win. For beginners, numerous YouTube tutorials offer step-by-step guidance to understand the gameplay and improve winning chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Across India, lotteries like Kerala State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery, and Shillong Teer are legally operated in states such as Kerala, Nagaland, Sikkim, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. While Kolkata Fatafat remains popular among lottery enthusiasts, LatestLY advises caution, reminding players of the financial risks involved and encouraging responsible participation.

