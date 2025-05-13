Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed pride as Uttarakhand secured second place in financial performance among small states, according to a Financial Express ranking.

Dhami attributed this achievement to the state's policies, hard work, and public trust. He highlighted the government's focus on financial discipline, education, health, digital services, and the justice system.

Under the 'Double Engine Government' and Prime Minister Modi's guidance, Dhami emphasized that Uttarakhand aims to become a leading state, offering quality services and opportunities to all.

Uttarakhand's financial discipline, transparent governance, and development-focused policies have led to this ranking. The state excelled in managing fiscal deficits, increasing tax revenue, controlling debt, and investing in education and health.

In addition, Uttarakhand has improved its business environment, judicial processes, and digital services.

Dhami called this achievement a step towards the state's bright future, with a focus on digital infrastructure, tourism, and the rural economy.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 164.67 crores under the "Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure" for various development works in Dehradun and Nainital, according to the release statement.

In this, the Central Government has approved a budget of Rs 828.27 lakh for the construction of a pond and park in Ramjiwala (Mianwala) under the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and Rs 672.57 lakh for the construction of Gaura Devi Park in Defense Colony.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the central government's support for big projects is continuously being received. He gave special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji for approving the budget for various development works proposed for Dehradun and Nainital.

The development works from the Central Government include Rs13,441.85 lakh for multi-level car parking and office space building at Tehsil Chowk, Rs12,560.70 lakh for multi-level car parking in Rishikesh, Rs 12,150.38 lakh for construction of Aadhat Bazar near Kargi Chowk, Rs404.85 lakh for beautification of water source on Maldevta Road near Raipur, Rs1,215.36 lakh for construction of community building in Garhi Cantt.

Similarly, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 1,241.59 lakh for drainage and road construction at Sher Ka Danda under the District Level Development Authority Nainital and Rs 621.10 lakh for road and drainage work inside Nainital city, said the statement. (ANI)

