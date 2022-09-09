Dehradun, Sep 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday decided to take away the responsibility of conducting recruitment to 7,000 government posts from the state Subordinate Service Selection Commission as the body is facing a probe in a paper leak case.

The government handed over the responsibility to the State Public Service Commission.

It has been done to maintain probity and transparency in recruitment examinations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The chief minister has asked the State Public Service Commission to issue a calendar of recruitment examinations to be held in Uttarakhand and start the process.

