Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Government has suspended three engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) over the damage to an under-construction bridge at Tharali in Chamoli district. Secretary of the Public Works Department, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, issued the suspension orders on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said an official release.

According to the release, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, concrete and decisive steps are being taken in the direction of transparent and accountable governance in the state.

Officials said the Chief Minister has given clear instructions that the state should be made corruption-free and accountability in the administration ensured.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami on Thursday honoured the 'eco-warriors' for their significant contribution to the environment on the occasion of World Environment Day at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's residence.

Students welcomed and congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami by presenting flowers.

CM Dhami said, "On this day, all of us should pledge that we will make all possible efforts on our level to conserve the environment and overcome this challenge. If there is a calamity anywhere--be it in Chamoli, Dharchula, or Uttarkashi--it will impact all of us, be it people in Dehradun, Delhi, or anywhere in the country. We all get affected by it. We are fortunate that Uttarakhand is rich in natural beauty and biodiversity."

Municipal Corporation Rudrapur was honoured with the Sunder Lal Bahuguna Nature and Environment Conservation Award-2025 (Government Category). Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shipra Joshi from Municipal Corporation Rudrapur received this award. Vijay Jaddhari and Pratap Singh Pokhriyal were honoured with the Sunder Lal Bahuguna Nature and Environment Conservation Award-2025 (Non-Government Category).

The Chief Minister also released the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board's awareness poster and inaugurated the portal prepared by the Eco-Tourism Corporation. On this occasion, the Chief Minister administered the oath of plastic-free Uttarakhand and provided cloth bags to schoolchildren.

The Chief Minister directed the Forest Department to plant at least one thousand fruit trees in every forest division of the state this year. So that there is adequate food for wild animals. The Chief Minister urged the people of the state and travellers not to feed animals such things that are harmful to their health.

The Chief Minister, while wishing everyone a happy World Environment Day, said that Uttarakhand is a state full of natural beauty and biodiversity. Dense forests, holy rivers, and Himalayan glaciers are the state's geographical identity.

The Chief Minister said that due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, India is moving ahead globally in the field of renewable energy production. Schemes like Solar Mission, Electric Mobility, Green Hydrogen Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Namami Gange Abhiyan and Plastic Free India Campaign are playing an important role in environmental conservation. (ANI)

