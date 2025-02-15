Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary of Energy, Uttarakhand, has said that the installation of smart meters will significantly reduce electricity consumers' complaints regarding reading and billing.

In a press conference held on Saturday, Sundaram said that a smart meter is a state-of-the-art electricity meter "whose control remains in the hands of the consumer."

"With this, you get information about electricity usage every moment, all the necessary information, a comparison of electricity usage, and many payment options. This is a national program, which is also being run in all the states with the cooperation of the Centre," he said.

He stated that, at present, most complaints regarding billing and meter readings are received by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) consumer grievance redressal centre, the Chief Minister's Helpline, and departmental camps.

"After the installation of smart meters, human intervention in meter reading will end, resulting in an unexpected reduction in billing-related complaints," he added.

"The details of consumption will be available to the consumer on the mobile app so that they can better manage their electricity consumption. Also, information about power faults and supply disruptions will reach the department immediately."

He further mentioned, "When installing rooftop solar, this meter will work like a net meter."

Sundaram clarified that "no installation fee would be charged for replacing the old meter with a smart meter."

He also noted, "At present, only postpaid meters are being installed on the Centre's instructions. Still, if any consumer voluntarily wants to use a pre-paid meter, then they will get a four per cent discount on the current electricity rates on domestic connections and a three per cent discount to other category consumers."

He said that, on the Chief Minister's instructions, "the department will start a campaign to install smart meters at the residences of ministers, MLAs, and officers."

"Relief from interest or late fees on electricity bills by recharging the meter from home through the mobile app or online," he added.

He also assured that "uninterrupted electricity availability will remain even after the balance is exhausted on holidays or at night."

Providing details about the scheme, he informed us that 59,212 transformers and 2,602 feeder meters, covering 15.88 lakh consumers, will be replaced by June 2026. (ANI)

