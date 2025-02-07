Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Shayra Bano from Kashipur who emerged as a defining persona in her legal battle against Triple Talaq and polygamy met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and expressed gratitude for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Bano met Pushkar Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday.

Expressing her gratitude to CM Dhami, Shayra Bano said that with the implementation of Uniform Civil Code, women in the state will get equal rights. She also said that there is an atmosphere of happiness among women in the state with the implementation of UCC.

She said that UCC will establish equality in the society, which will help the country and the state to move forward.

Shayara Bano was given triple 'talaq' by her husband soon after she filed a petition in the Supreme Court for a ban on triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala in February 2016.

Following which, thousands of Muslim women across country can together demanding that triple talaq be abolished.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 27, announced the official implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, marking what he described as a historic moment for Uttarakhand and the nation.

To commemorate this milestone, Chief Minister Dhami said that January 27 will be observed annually as "UCC Diwas," highlighting its significance in India's post-independence history.

CM Dhami highlighted that an expert committee drafted the UCC after consulting 2.35 lakh individuals and stated that by implementing the UCC, the state government is paying tribute to the Constitution's architect, Dr BR Ambedkar, and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, is designed to establish a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)