New Delhi, February 7: Investors tracking stocks to buy or sell today, February 7, should keep an eye on Zomato (NSE: Zomato), Bharti Airtel (NSE: BhartiArtl), Apollo Tyres (NSE: ApolloTyre), Ramco Cements (NSE: RamcoCem), and Motherson Sumi Wiring (NSE: MSUMI), CNBCTV18 quoted experts as saying. This comes as Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty at 23,600 on February 6. At close, the Sensex was down 213.12 points or 0.27 percent at 78,058.16, and the Nifty was down 92.95 points or 0.39 percent at 23,603.35.

With February 7, being the last day of the week for the stock market, experts recommend the following stocks to buy or sell on Friday. Reliance Power Share Today, February 6: Reliance Power Limited Stocks Open in Green in Early Trade, Rise by 5.59%.

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BhartiArtl) posted a net profit of INR 14,781 crore for Q3 FY25, with adjusted profit after tax (PAT) rising 121% year-on-year to INR 5,514 crore. In comparison, the telecom giant recorded INR 2,442 crore in net profit during the same period last year. The strong earnings may boost investor confidence in the stock.

Ramco Cements (NSE: RamcoCem) reported a revenue of INR 1,976.6 crore, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of INR 1,980 crore. Revenue declined 6.1% YoY, reflecting weak demand and pricing pressures. EBITDA and margins also fell, making the stock vulnerable to selling pressure.

Apollo Tyres (NSE: ApolloTyre) saw a 32.1% decline in net profit to INR 337.2 crore from INR 497 crore last year. While revenue rose 5% YoY to INR 6,928 crore, exceeding the estimated INR 6,744 crore, weaker operating performance and margin contraction weighed on profitability. The stock may see mixed reactions.

Zomato (NSE: Zomato) announced a major rebranding, renaming itself Eternal Ltd. The move signifies the company’s broader expansion beyond food delivery, including Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure. Investors will closely watch how this strategic shift impacts market sentiment. Zomato Renamed As Eternal: Deepinder Goyal’s Food Delivery Platform To Trade As ‘Eternal’ on Stock Exchanges.

Motherson Sumi Wiring (NSE: MSUMI) reported a 16.6% drop in net profit to INR 140 crore from INR 167.9 crore YoY, while revenue rose 8.8% to INR 2,300.3 crore. The stock’s movement will depend on investor perception of its growth outlook.

With these companies in focus, market participants should assess buy or sell opportunities based on earnings performance and sectoral trends.

