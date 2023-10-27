Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, visits Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday offered prayers at the famous Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The Badrinath Dham, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and is one of the most prominent holy sites for the Hindus.

Also Read | Parliamentary Standing Committee Withholds Draft Report on Three Bills to Replace Existing Criminal Laws.

Earlier today, Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar also offered prayers and performed 'Rudrabhishek' at the Kedarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, in the Rudraprayag district.

The Vice President and his wife received a warm welcome upon their arrival from Uttarakhand Governor, Lt Gen (retired) Gurmeet Singh, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Geharwar, SDM Veer Singh Budiyal, Rudraprayag BJP Chief Mahaveer Panwar among others.

Also Read | Adam Bidappa, Son of Fashion Designer and Choreographer Prasad Biddappa, Booked for Drunk Driving and Misbehaving With Karnataka Police; Released on Bail (Watch Video).

Dhankhar arrived in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Thursday. He met with Rajya Sabha member Kalpana Saini and witnessed cultural performances by artists at 'Nakshatra Vatika' at Uttarakhand Raj Bhavan.

The Vice President also offered prayers at Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi.

Recently, Dhakhar culminated his inaugural visit to Bihar, where he held interactions with the students and faculty members of Nalanda University, which is one of the most renowned universities in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)