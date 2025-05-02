Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama, a cherished annual tradition in Gujarat, a month-long pilgrimage began in the Narmada district on March 29, 2025, and concluded on April 27, 2025 witnessed 9,09,900 devotees who undertook the 15-kilometre Parikrama. The Parikrama held from Fagan Vad Amas to Chaitra Vad Amas.

Embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi,' Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has focused on improving facilities for devotees at the state's pilgrimage sites. Under his leadership, the state government made thorough preparations for the event. On April 8, 2025, the Chief Minister personally reviewed the arrangements, emphasising the mantra 'Aapki Shraddha, Hamari Vyavastha' (Your Devotion, Our Dedication). This collective commitment led to a remarkable fourfold increase in participants, with over 9 lakh devotees, compared to just 2.5 lakh in 2024. Notably, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi joined lakhs of devotees in undertaking the Parikrama this year. The MoS commended the facilities established by the administration and the contributions of the locals.

To ease the experience of devotees, the state government made thorough arrangements along the 15-kilometre Parikrama route from Rampur Ghat to Shaherav Ghat, Tilakwada Ghat, and Rengan Ghat in Narmada district. Parikrama once considered a challenging journey has now become more convenient. Even before the Parikrama began, the government, Yatra Dham Board, and Narmada District Administration had undertaken key initiatives such as road repairs, construction of protection walls, and boating facilities along the route. This year, devotees completed the Parikrama using around 70 boats.

To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the Parikrama, an Executive Magistrate remained present round-the-clock to maintain law and order. A robust force of 700 personnel, including 4 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 14 Police Inspectors, 24 Police Sub-Inspectors, and 640 police staff, was deployed throughout the event. Additionally, 10 Class 1 and 2 officers, 10 Mamlatdars, and 4 Deputy Collectors were stationed along the ghats and the Parikrama route to assist devotees. For transportation, 10 Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses were arranged for pilgrim movement from Rengan and Bhadarva villages. Police and RTO officials efficiently managed vehicle parking, with large parking areas designated at Rampura, Tilakwada, and Samaria. Six SDRF teams were also deployed to prevent any mishap.

To prevent overcrowding at specific points along the Parikrama route, five holding areas with a capacity of 2,000 pilgrims each were developed between Tilakwada and Rengan, and three similar holding areas were set up between Rampura and Shaherav. These zones were equipped with essential facilities such as drinking water, pavilions, toilets, lighting, fans, Public Announcement Systems (PAS), information centres, and more. Over 100 sanitation workers were deployed to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness along the route, and adequate toilet facilities were arranged at all key locations.

State Tourism Department Secretary Dr Rajender Kumar noted that along with the Uttaravahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama, a large number of pilgrims also visited prominent religious sites in Narmada district, including the Ranchhodray Temple, Dhaneshwar Mahadev Temple, Shri Mangleshwar Mahadev Temple, Tapovan Ashram, Shri Swami Ramanand Ashram, Shri Sitaram Ashram, and Shri Maninaneshwar Temple. Devotees also benefitted from the Bhandaras organised at these temples. The influx of thousands of pilgrims significantly contributed to boosting the 'temple economy' of the region.

Member Secretary of the Gujarat Pavitra Yatra Dham Board, Shri Ramesh Merja, shared that more than 12 Bhandaras--run by NGOs, volunteer groups, Harsiddhi Mata Temple, and local industrial houses--were actively serving pilgrims along the Parikrama route. Since the Parikrama continued round the clock, lighting arrangements were made along the route and at all ghats. A dedicated WhatsApp group of officials facilitated real-time updates on pilgrim crowds, enabling efficient crowd management. Fire safety measures were implemented at all four ghats and key locations on the route. For health services, 8 medical vans deployed in 32 teams provided continuous support, treating an average of 400 patients daily through on-site OPDs. In addition, 11 self-help groups operated stalls at each ghat, distributing food and beverages to the pilgrims.

All ghats were equipped with large pavilions, chairs, barricading, toilet blocks, changing rooms, medical booths, police booths, drinking water stations, lighting, public address systems, CCTV surveillance, warning boards, DGSAT systems, signages, railings for queue management, watch towers, food stalls, and bathing facilities. Additional arrangements included dustbins, designated seating for senior citizens, and emergency response equipment such as JCBs, cranes, and ropes.

With over 9 lakh devotees walking the sacred path in harmony, the Uttaravahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama 2025 marked a powerful blend of faith, infrastructure, and efficient governance, truly reflecting Gujarat's model of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.' (ANI)

