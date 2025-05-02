Mangaluru/Bengaluru, May 2: The Dakshina Kannada district on Friday witnessed a shutdown in most parts, following a bandh call given by the VHP and the prohibitory order clamped by the district administration after a Hindu activist's murder. Some public transport buses were stoned at some areas of the district, officials said. VHP gave bandh call following the murder of Suhas Shetty, a Hindutva activist and a rowdy sheeter on Thursday evening at Kinnipadavu near Bajpe in Mangaluru taluk. Shops were the first to shut off in all uptown areas in Mangaluru city, like Hampankatta, the central market, Falnir, Balmatta, Kankanady, Urva, and Alake. The suburban areas like Farangipet, Bajpe, Ullal, Gurupura, Surathkal, Ganjimutt, Kinnigoli, and Mulky also closed down fully.

In some sensitive areas, the police have urged the shopkeepers to close down their establishments. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also suspended the services to suburban areas after their buses were stoned near the Pumpwell and Kankanady areas. These buses were coming from the Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia, and Bantwal sides. According to officials, a few private buses were also stoned near Mulky and Nanthoor, following which they were also called off the roads. Suhas Shetty Murder Case: Tension Continues in Mangaluru, Bandh Observed Following Killing of Bajrang Dal Activist; Karnataka Police Clamp Prohibitory Orders (Watch Video).

Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association president Aziz Parthipady said the association was constrained to cancel all schedules after the crew reported the volatile law and order situation on the roads. KSRTC Divisional Controller, Rajesh Shetty, said that their four vehicles were stoned on the way to Mangaluru city from suburban centres on Friday morning. Business establishments in taluk centres like Puttur, Sullia, Buntwal, and Belthangady were shut down following the bus operators calling off services between taluks and district headquarters.

Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada N Yathish has recommended the closure of all liquor shops in the district, following which Deputy Commissioner of the district Dr Mullai Muhilan have suspended the liquor sale in urban, semi-urban and some rural areas of the district. Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agarwal, has also recommended similar measures for Mangaluru city. Following the incident, police enforced prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the Mangaluru City Police limits. Suhas Shetty Murder Case: Additional Forces Deployed to Karnataka’s Mangaluru Following Killing of Bajrang Dal Activist, 3 Teams Hunt for Killers (Watch Videos).

The order pronounced by City Police Commissioner, Agarwal, who also serves as the additional district magistrate, prohibits public gatherings, meetings, processions, sloganeering, and the carrying of objects that could be used as weapons. The order aims to prevent potential flare-ups and maintain public order after the incident. According to police, Shetty was the main accused in the murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28, 2022. Fazil's murder had happened two days after the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia.

Shetty, who was in his early thirties, was reportedly associated with various local Hindutva outfits and had several cases registered against him, including for assault, murder and unlawful assembly. Speaking to reporters in Mandya, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, police have been instructed to find out the culprits involved in the murder at the earliest, and to arrest them and take action. Stating that he is yet to know the reason for the killing, he said, "He (Shetty) was said to be a rowdy sheeter. It needs to be checked. After the murder, I spoke to the police yesterday, and we have sent ADGP (Law and Order) to Mangaluru."

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government has taken the murder of rowdy sheeter Shetty in Mangaluru "very seriously", and asserted that the perpetrators will not be spared. Calling for peace, he said, four police teams have been formed to catch the culprits. Additional forces have been rushed to Mangaluru, aimed at maintaining peace and harmony, he told reporters in Bengaluru. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hithendra R said that Police have got information about the culprits behind the murder of rowdy-sheeter here, and action is being taken to arrest them soon, "We have got to know about the culprits, their names and other details. Action is being taken to arrest them at the earliest," Hithendra, who rushed to Mangaluru on the instructions of Home Minister told reporters here.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, in a letter sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urged that the Shetty murder case be handed over to NIA, just like in the case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in 2022. In his letter, he stated that “The nation cannot afford to allow radical, anti-national, and jihadi forces to fester in any part of the country. We must get to the bottom of this conspiracy, dismantle these networks, and restore the faith of the people in the rule of law.” The BJP district president, Sathish Kumpala, also written to Amit Shah on the same lines. State BJP chief BY Vijayendra air-dashed to Mangaluru and will take part in the last rites of the slain activist Shetty later this evening.