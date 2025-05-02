New Delhi, May 02: With growing anticipation around the 8th Pay Commission, central government pensioners are keen to understand how their pensions may increase once the recommendations come into effect. While the commission is yet to be fully formed, reports suggest that the government has already initiated the process of appointing its chairman and members. Once constituted, the 8th Pay Commission will begin consultations with trade unions, government officials, and economists to prepare a framework for revising basic pay, pensions, and various allowances.

A key component of this revision will be the fitment factor, a multiplier used to determine new pay and pension structures. In the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was fixed at 2.57. For the 8th, employee associations are demanding a hike up to 3.86. However, projections based on existing fitment factors—2.57 and 2.86—provide a realistic glimpse into what pensioners might expect. 8th Pay Commission Update: Government Begins Process To Fill 42 Key Posts, Chairman and Members’ Appointments Likely To Be Announced Soon.

For example, a current basic pension of INR 12,750 would increase to INR 32,767.50 at a 2.57 fitment factor and INR 36,465 at 2.86. Similarly, for pensioners drawing INR 17,700, the revised pensions would be approximately INR 45,489 (at 2.57) and INR 50,622 (at 2.86). Higher pension brackets like INR 28,050 and INR 39,400 would see notable jumps to INR 72,268.50 and INR 101,258, respectively, at 2.57. 8th Pay Commission Chairman: Who Will Head 8th CPC? Who Are the Members of the New Pay Commission? As Appointment Process Starts, Here’s What We Know So Far.

This revision, when implemented, will bring financial relief and increased purchasing power to lakhs of pensioners across India. However, final figures will depend on the fitment factor decided by the 8th Pay Commission and approved by the Cabinet.

