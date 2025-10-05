Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Sunday conducted a field inspection of the Jadong village to review the progress of the ongoing construction works in Jadong village, stated a release.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure timely completion and maintain high-quality standards. Before the inspection, the District Magistrate also held discussions on various relevant issues with the ITBP Commanding Officer and other officials.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Suspecting Wife’s Character, Man Slashes Her Nose With Knife in Madhya Pradesh; Flees After Attack.

The border village of Jadong, situated along the India-China frontier in Uttarkashi district, is on its way to becoming a new tourism destination under the Vibrant Village Programme, according to a release.

Along with linking local residents to social and economic development opportunities and employment, various development projects are progressing rapidly in the area.

Also Read | Darjeeling Landslides: President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss of Lives in West Bengal Due to Heavy Rainfall and Landslide.

The District Magistrate informed that in the first phase of the plan, six homestays are being constructed in the traditional architectural style, while eight more will be built in the second phase, making a total of 14 homestays.

Once completed, these homestays will offer modern accommodation facilities for tourists visiting Jadong.

This would not only give a significant boost to tourism but also create new employment opportunities for local youth.

He further highlighted that Jadong village was evacuated during the 1962 India-China war. However, local residents have continued to visit the village to worship at their traditional temples.

Now, under the Vibrant Village Programme, work is underway to develop infrastructure, expand tourism facilities, and make the village self-reliant. He expressed confidence that in the near future, Jadong would emerge as a key border tourism hub, strengthening not only national security but also local culture and the regional economy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)