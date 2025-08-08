Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): During the natural disaster in Dharali area of Uttrakhand district, the Health Department has shown exemplary promptness in medical relief work by taking charge swiftly, a release said.

Under the clear and priority instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar himself is monitoring the entire operation. He is personally monitoring every situation by constantly maintaining direct communication with the teams of the Health Department.

Kumar informed that a 9-member medical team has been sent to Harshil and Dharali areas through special helicopter service. This team is providing medical services on the spot in coordination with the local administration.

A separate 12-member medical team led by Additional Director Medical Education and CMS Doon Hospital Dr RS Bisht has taken charge in Matli. The team includes 7 doctors and 5 paramedical staff. Dr. Bisht said that so far more than 70 injured have been provided treatment, most of whom have been airlifted to Matli. He also informed that there was no need to refer any patient today, which clearly shows the state of relief.

The Health Secretary informed that additional medical teams are fully prepared to send teams as per the requirement in the disaster affected areas. These teams are being immediately sent to the affected areas through heliservice. The Health Department is ensuring that no person is deprived of treatment. The department is active round the clock to provide medical services to every needy.

At present, 9 injured patients are being treated in Uttarkashi District Hospital, whose condition is said to be stable. While 3 seriously injured persons have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, 2 injured were referred to Army Hospital. Where their proper treatment is going on under the supervision of specialist doctors.

The health department teams are rapidly reaching ground zero and providing first aid, emergency treatment and relief services. In particular, teams of psychiatrists have also been deployed on the spot to help the affected people recover from mental trauma, who are providing mental support through continuous counseling. This effort of the state government shows that the safety and health of every citizen is the top priority in this hour of disaster.

The Health Secretary informed that under the leadership of CM Dhami, the State Government and the Health Department are working with sensitivity, promptness and dedication in every emergency. It is being ensured that no citizen is deprived of medical facilities. (ANI)

