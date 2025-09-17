Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the program "Sahkarita Mein Sahkar" held at Raj Bhavan to mark the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Indian Cooperative Society Limited and the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Federation.

This MoU will not only open new opportunities in the field of seed production and distribution but also prove to be a milestone for state cooperative societies and farmers, a press release said.

Another MoU was signed between the National Cooperative Export Committee and the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Federation, which will play a vital role in connecting the state's agricultural producer cooperatives and farmers to national and international markets.

During the event, the Governor and the Chief Minister also launched two new schemes -- the loan policy of the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Bank and the Residential Home Loan Policy for Commercial Real Estate.

On this occasion, Fikapar MPAX of Jaspur was honored for its outstanding work. The main branch of the District Cooperative Bank Ltd., Dehradun, was also felicitated for its excellent performance. In addition, cheques were distributed to beneficiaries of the Deendayal Upadhyay Sahkarita Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the cooperative movement is not the initiative of a single person but a collective effort. It embodies the principles of shared benefit, participation, and responsibility. In Indian culture, cooperation is not a new concept but an integral part of our way of life. He added that cooperatives represent a revolution that has brought us to the threshold of socio-economic prosperity and expressed confidence that this revolution will soon become a reality.

The Governor further said that the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) is the soul of cooperation. It means working for the welfare of all by considering the entire world as a family. He noted that with the United Nations declaring 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives, it is a matter of pride for India that its traditions have laid the foundation of this global outlook.

He highlighted that women's self-help groups in Uttarakhand are not only the economic backbone of families but are also achieving new heights in entrepreneurship. Youth, too, are giving a modern dimension to the cooperative movement by engaging in startups, organic product marketing, processing, and digital platforms.

He added that cooperative societies in Uttarakhand supply food grains, dairy, and other essential goods to the Army, ITBP, and other paramilitary forces, reflecting both their capacity and their contribution to national service.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that cooperation is one of the oldest and most valuable principles of human society. It is not merely an organisational system but also a powerful medium for holistic development. He emphasised that the essence of cooperation is not competition but progress through mutual support, aimed at making each other self-reliant and empowered.

The Chief Minister stated that the cooperative movement is strengthening the rural economy of the state. He highlighted that the computerisation of multipurpose cooperative societies in India began in Uttarakhand and that all 671 societies in the state have been computerised.

Twenty-four societies are functioning as Jan Aushadhi Kendras, while 640 societies have been developed as Common Service Centres. Out of 5,511 societies across 13 districts, data from 3,838 societies has been uploaded onto the National Cooperative Database, ensuring greater transparency.

He informed that since February 2023, the state government has established 800 PACS, 248 new dairy societies, and 116 fisheries societies. Under the Deendayal Upadhyay Sahkarita Kisan Kalyan Yojana, farmers are being provided interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh.

Cooperative banks in the state currently hold deposits exceeding ₹16,000 crore, reflecting the growing trust of the people in these institutions. He added that more than 1.63 lakh women in the state have become "Lakhpati Didis," creating a new milestone in women's empowerment.

The Chief Minister also recalled that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India successfully hosted the Global Cooperative Conference in 2024.

Speaking at the program, Cooperation Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is the first state in India to launch a scheme providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for women's self-help groups.

He mentioned that nearly 2 lakh "Lakhpati Didis" have already been created in the state, with the target to increase this number to 4 lakh by 2026. Dr. Rawat further added that Uttarakhand is also the first state in the country to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in cooperatives. (ANI)

