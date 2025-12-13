Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the Uttarakhand Aroma Revolution Policy 2026-36. He addressed the future of this industry at the Centre of Aromatic Plants in Dehradun and stated that this policy aims to take the Rs 100 crore turnover to 1200 crore after ten years.

He gave a speech about the details of this new policy set to come into effect from next year. Starting off with the number of centres and valleys, he stated, "In this policy, we are developing seven aroma valleys and five satellite centres. Moreover, to promote aromatic science, we are also laying the foundation for a new testing laboratory. Other than that, today, a MoU between the Centre of Aromatic Plant and Dabar India Ltd. was also signed to improve the production and selling of Timur."

To ensure smooth production of every aromatic plant, he also mentioned that appropriate support would be provided to farmers during the whole process, be it harvesting, processing, packaging and branding. Along with that, he mentioned that there would be subsidies provided to farmers taking part in this policy.

"In order to encourage the farmers to grow these plants, an 80% subsidy would be provided on 1 Hectare of land, while a 50% subsidy would be given to those holding more land. There would be seven valleys in total, placed in various Uttarakhand regions such as Pithoragarh, Almora, Chamoli, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar... We expect to bring together almost 1 lakh farmers with this purpose. I fully believe that in the next 10 years, we can take the turnover, which used to be one crore in 2002, now at 100 crore, to 1200 crore successfully.", he added.

Praising the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he said that steadfast efforts are being made to ensure that the farmer's income is increased. He highlighted that in this year's budget, agriculture has been prioritised for development, which takes the farmer credit card limit from 3 lakh to 5 lakh. (ANI)

