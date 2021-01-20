Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Uttrakhand will receive additional 92,500 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre that will reach Dehradun airport on Wednesday, said the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday.

The first batch of 1,13,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII), which was received by Dr K S Martolia, Assistant Director, National Health Mission, Uttarakhand, arrived at Dehradun airport on January 13.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive took place across the country on January 16.

Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the central government is having close collaboration with states and Union Territories for the vaccine roll-out. (ANI)

