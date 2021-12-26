New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Terming the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of vaccinating children in 15-18 age group from coming January 3 against COVID-19 as "historic" a health expert said that vaccine is the most effective preventive tool against this disease.

"It is a historical decision and will serve as a milestone in the fight against COVID-19 because the vaccine is the most effective preventive tool against this disease," Dr Ravi Malik, Director of Radix Healthcare said.

Notably, children below 18 years of age have not been vaccinated in the country as they did not fall under the eligible category of beneficiaries.

He also welcomed that the decision of the government for an additional 'precaution dose' for healthcare and frontline workers to be given from January 10 next year.

"With our COVID warriors vaccinated, they will form a layer to keep all of us protected from Omicron threat. Moreover, since their contact with the patients is direct, it is important to protect them first," Dr Malik said.

India has so far reported over 400 cases of Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The Prime Minister said that 61 per cent of the adult population in the country had been given both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose. India started the COVID vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

The Prime Minister said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

The decision regarding precaution dose for frontline and health workers has been done in light of the amount of time that they spend in the service of COVID-19 patients."The decision of precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," he said.

Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.

He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country. (ANI)

