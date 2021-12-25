The iQoo U5 smartphone was recently launched in the China market. However, the brand didn't reveal prices for its latest offering then. Now, the company has announced variant-wise prices for the handset, as well as confirmed its availability details. It comes in three variants - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. iQoo U5 5G Smartphone With 50MP Dual Rear Cameras Launched.

The handset will be available for sale starting January 1, 2021. The iQoo U5 comes as a successor to the iQoo U3 that was launched in December 2020. The key highlights of the phone are Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ display.

iQoo U5 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: iQoo)

The base 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 15,300). The mid 6GB + 128GB costs CNY 1,399 (Rs 16,500) and the top-end 8GB + 128GB model is CNY 1,499 (Rs 17,700). It comes in three shades - Dark Black, Magic Blue, and Silver White.

As for specifications, the phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the phone gets a dual rear camera module that includes a 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP lens for video calls and selfies positioned under a waterdrop notch. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2021 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).