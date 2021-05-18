Pune, May 18: The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said his firm has "never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India."

Referring to India's vaccination drive, Poonawalla, in a media statement issued today said being the second most populous country in the world and the vaccination drive for such a large population cannot be completed within two or three months. He further added that it will take another two to three years for the entire world population to get fully vaccinated. COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage: Never Exported Vaccines At Cost of People Living in India & Remain Committed to Support Vaccination Drive in The Country, Says Adar Poonawalla.

Serum Institute of India's Tweet

"People do not tend to realise that we are amongst the two most populous countries in the world. A vaccination drive for such a large population cannot be completed within 2-3 months , as there are several factors and challenges involved. It would take 2-3 years for the entire world population to get fully vaccinated," stated Poonawalla.

Poonawalla also explained the circumstances in which consignments of vaccines were exported abroad and the commitments made by the government in the initial stages of the pandemic last year.

"Serum has delivered more than 200 million doses, even though we received EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) two months after the US pharma companies. If we look at total doses produced and delivered, we rank amongst the top three in the world. We continue to scale up manufacturing and priortise India. We also hope to start delvering to COVAX and other countries by the end of this year," he said in the statement.

The statement further read, "We must understand that this pandemic is not limited by geographic or political boundaries. We will not be safe till everyone globally is able to defeat this virus at a global scale.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)