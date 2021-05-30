New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Reiterating that vaccines are the path to our victory against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is moving forward with the pledge of "service and cooperation" while maintining social distancing and wearing masks.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today said, "The global pandemic has plagued the whole world, so many people have lost their loved ones. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation. In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of service and cooperation."

Reiterating his request to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, he said, "In the first wave, we fought courageously; this time too India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus. Be it social distancing, rules related to masks, or vaccines, there should be no letup in our efforts. This indeed is the path to our victory."

He also requested people to send him suggestions regarding the topics to be discussed on the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The radio programme comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is completing 7 years in power.

The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

