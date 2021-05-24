Jammu, May 24 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Monday provided essential items to the newly set up panchayat level Covid care centres in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the board officials said.

The government has set up panchayat level Covid care centres across the Union Territory and one of such centres has also been established at the spiritual growth centre in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine.

Chief Executive Officer of the SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar handed over the essential items like protective gears, hand sanitisers and face masks to the spiritual growth centre for utilisation by the needy in 10 gram panchayats of Katra and eight gram panchayats of Panthal Block, the officials said.

Earlier, the SMVDSB had supported Katra Municipal Committee in its fight against COVID-19 and provided dedicated vehicles for disinfection of Katra town, besides giving protective gears for employees of the committee, they said.

During the lockdown period in 2020, the board had also extended support to the Community Health Centre, Katra, district administration, Reasi and Udhampur besides other voluntary and social organisations by providing various protective gears.

Kumar assured that the board is committed to provide support to COVID care centres in Katra and surrounding areas by way of providing medical equipment, medicines and protective gears in future as well.

