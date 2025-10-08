New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Vande Bharat Express will be launched between Ernakulam and Bengaluru by mid-November, said Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, during a virtual meeting held between Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and the BJP's Kerala team, the proposal of Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch the Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam & Bengaluru was considered.

Posting on X, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "Had a virtual meeting with the @BJP4Keralam team and district presidents. Glad to share that @RajeevRC_X Ji's proposal for Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam & Bengaluru has been considered and is set to launch by mid-November."

He also added that 488 special festive trains will be operational to ease Kerala's travel. "Also shared information about the operation of 488 festive special trains in the state to ease travel," he said.

Earlier, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced the approval of four major railway projects, covering 18 districts across four states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, to expand the existing Indian Railways network by approximately 894 km, an official statement said.

The Union Minister also stated that several upcoming projects are in the works to strengthen these critical corridors, thereby improving both passenger and freight movement throughout the country.

Speaking on the initiatives, Vaishnaw said, "4 major projects of railways have been approved today... We have 7 corridors that carry 41 per cent of the railway traffic... These 7 corridors carry 41 per cent of cargo and 41 per cent of passengers. There are many upcoming projects which will strengthen these corridors... Wardha-Bhusawal is a 2-line section, today the 3rd & 4th lines have been introduced... This corridor connects the 6 states of the nation... It is a 314 km long project with an estimated investment of Rs 9,197 crore... 4 important bridges, 72 major bridges and 537 minor bridges will be built in this project..." Vaishnaw further added that various bridges and tunnels would be built in this project."

The other project is Gondia-Dongargarh, which already has 3 lines; today the 4th line has been approved... It will connect Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra... It is an 84 km long project with an estimated investment of Rs 2,223 crore... Various bridges and tunnels will be built in this project. With this project, around 23 Cr kg of carbon dioxide will be saved every year..." Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

