Varanasi (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A Varanasi court would decide Friday whether to open the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex and provide copies to the Hindu and Muslim sides.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had on Wednesday urged the court not to make its report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav.

Also Read | India, Nepal Ink Several Agreements As EAM S Jaishankar Holds 'Productive' Talks With His Nepalese Counterpart NP Saud (See Pics).

Varanasi district court judge A K Vishvesh then adjourned the matter till Thursday.

However, on Thursday, he could not take up the matter as he was engaged at an event, his office said and added that the matter was then posted for Friday.

Also Read | India Tech Startup 2023: Despite Facing Global Challenges, India Remains Third Largest Tech Startup Ecosystem, With Over 950 Startup Founded Last Year, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)