New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to people on Dev Deepavali, highlighting the splendour of the celebrations in Varanasi, "the sacred city of Baba Vishwanath".

"The sacred city of Baba Vishwanath is illuminated by the unparalleled radiance of Dev Deepavali. Along the banks of Mother Ganga, millions of lamps lit on the ghats of Kashi carry wishes for happiness and prosperity for all. This divinity and grandeur enchant everyone's mind and soul," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Sukanta Majumdar Security Lapse: Union Minister and West Bengal BJP Leader's Convoy Attacked in Nabadwip (Watch Video).

"Heartfelt wishes to all of you on Dev Deepavali. Har-Har Mahadev!" he added.

Earlier today, PM Modi extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, praying for the health, wealth and peace of everyone.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2025: PM Narendra Modi Shares Breathtaking Aerial Photos of Varanasi As City Dazzles in Divine Splendour on Dev Deepawali.

"Heartiest greetings of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all family members across the country. May this divine occasion, connected to Indian culture and spirituality, bring happiness, peace, health, and prosperity to everyone. May our sacred tradition associated with holy baths, charity, aarti, and worship illuminate everyone's life," he said in a post on X.

Devotees thronged Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar early Wednesday to take a holy dip in the Ganga River.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, devotees gathered at Puri's historic Narendra Pokhari to participate in the traditional Boit Vandana (boat festival) celebrations associated with Kartik Purnima.

The traditional Boit Vandana festival, celebrated with enthusiasm across Odisha, holds deep historical and cultural significance. On this day, devotees gather near rivers, ponds, and seashores to set afloat miniature boats made of banana stems, paper, and thermocol, symbolising the ancient maritime trade connections Odisha once had with Southeast Asian countries such as Java, Sumatra, and Bali.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day is also associated with Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees celebrate the occasion with spiritual fervour, lighting lamps, decorating temples, and organising religious fairs.

The festival paints a vibrant picture as devotees chant prayers and float illuminated miniature boats on the water's surface, creating a mesmerising spectacle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)