Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Toymakers in Varanasi say they are enthused by a special mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address and are hopeful of the government taking more steps to boost the sale of Indian toys.

Varanasi is incidentally both a toy-making hub as well as the Prime Minister's constituency.

"The toys which we make are appreciated in the market. We want Modiji to make electricity available to us at an affordable cost. Further, the government should take care of the marketing part of the business so that sales can be boosted," Vohraj Singh, an artisan, told ANI here.

Meanwhile, other artisans in the factory said that their business had been impacted by the lockdown and wanted the government to provide more help.

"Lockdown had affected our business, therefore the orders had gone down. The industry had anyway been on the downhill for years. The price of wood is too high these days, also we need the wood of Koraiya tree for a better finish of the toys which we cannot use due to the ban on it," Ramu Singh, another artisan said.

PM Modi on Sunday, during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, talked about making "toys for the world" and highlighted the ability of India to become a "toy hub".

"There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys. Toys are very important for the development of children. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys. India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world," the Prime Minister had said. (ANI)

