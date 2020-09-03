At least 2 dead and more than 8 missing in flood and landslide incidents in Baglung late last night, following heavy rainfall.
Karnataka: JD(S) leader and former MLA from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga, Appaji Gowda (in file pic) passed away last night at the age of 67. He had tested positive for #COVID19 and was admitted to hospital after developing chest pain.
Dwayne Johnson, wife Lauren and their two daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a special keynote address at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit at 9 pm today, through video conference.
Mumbai, September 3: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile applications, including PUBG. The ban on these mobile applications was done in the interest of "sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, the security of the state and public order" invoking Section 69 of Information Technology Act, said the Union Ministry.
Metro trains will resume services in a graded manner and metros having more than one line should open different lines starting from September 7 onwards in a staggered manner so that all corridors become operational by September 12, according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Wednesday for restarting Metro services under the Unlock 4 guidelines.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.
