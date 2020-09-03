Mumbai, September 3: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile applications, including PUBG. The ban on these mobile applications was done in the interest of "sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, the security of the state and public order" invoking Section 69 of Information Technology Act, said the Union Ministry.

Metro trains will resume services in a graded manner and metros having more than one line should open different lines starting from September 7 onwards in a staggered manner so that all corridors become operational by September 12, according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Wednesday for restarting Metro services under the Unlock 4 guidelines.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.

