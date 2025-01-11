Varanasi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Veterinary Department on Saturday filed a police complaint against 26 meat and fish sellers located within a two-kilometer radius of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple here for violating norms.

The complaints were filed at Chetganj, Chowk, and Dashashwamedh police stations.

Varanasi Municipal Corporation public relations officer Sandeep Srivastava said the notices were issued to the meat and fish sellers who were operating their businesses in violation of the norms.

"... notices were sent to approximately 54-55 sellers around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple around a week ago. Sellers who have ignored these notices will now face legal action," he said.

According to Srivastava, sellers must obtain a licence from the Food department and there must be a separate designated space for slaughtering animals. Both conditions were overlooked by the meat shop owners, he claimed.

Veterinary Officer Dr Santosh Pal said complaints were filed against 22 meat vendors at Chetganj Police Station. Two complaints were filed at Dashashwamedh and Chowk police stations each.

